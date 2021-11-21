Mickey Guyton Performs at the American Music Awards After Emotional Week With Son in ICU
ACM Awards: Keith Urban Calls Mickey Guyton His ‘Good Luck Charm…
Nicole Kidman Says She ‘Fell in Love’ With Lucille Ball Filming …
CMA Awards 2021: Inside Country Music’s Big Night
CMA Awards 2021: All the Must-See Moments You Missed!
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
Watch Vin Diesel Walk Paul Walker's Daughter Down the Aisle at H…
Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Marlo Hampton Reportedly Landing a Peac…
Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of …
JoJo Siwa Dyes Her Hair Brown
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Less Than 1 Year as a Co…
‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer Teases Big Cats and Big Drama!
Mickey Guyton performed at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday just days after her son, Grayson, suffered a scary health issue.
The 37-year-old country singer sang "All American," the newest single off her debut album, Remember Her Name. It marked her first performance ever at the American Music Awards.
The tune asks some big, powerful questions about acceptance and American identity, which has been a defining theme in Guyton's impressive and inspirational rise to fame.
Guyton shined in a black-and-silver ensemble and delivered a high-energy performance as she belted out the moving song and delivered a passionate message of love before basking in the glow of a standing ovation from the audience.
She also appeared to be in good spirits as she walked the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she smiled for photographers while shining in a champagne colored dress with sparkling embellishments adoring the top and a gorgeous semi-sheer skirt.
On Thursday, Guyton asked her fans for prayers and shared that her 9-month-old son with her husband, Grant Savoy, had been hospitalized.
"I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu," she tweeted. "The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray."
She later shared an emotional black-and-white picture of her husband carrying their son.
"He's not in the clear but he’s on the mend," she wrote. "Thank you for your prayers. I will update y'all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support."
Back in March, Guyton opened up to ET about being a first-time mom while attending her first GRAMMYs.
"I literally just had a baby 30 days ago, it's wild," she told ET at the time. "Having this baby, this beautiful baby boy that I have, has taken a lot of that pressure off of me, I guess. I've just been, just so involved in him. That's all that matters to me right now."
For the complete 2021 American Music Awards winners list, check here!
RELATED CONTENT:
Mickey Guyton Asks for Prayers as 9-Month-Old Son Is Sent to ICU
Mickey Guyton Tears Up Accepting CMT's ‘Breakthrough Artist' Honor
Mickey Guyton & Gladys Knight Deliver Powerful CMT Awards Performance
Related Gallery