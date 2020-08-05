Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused of Sexual Battery, Assault in Lawsuit

Rapper Takeoff, of the hip-hop trio Migos, is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in June.

In a civil suit filed on Wednesday, a woman, who identifies as Jane Doe, claims she was raped by Takeoff at a houseparty in Los Angeles on June 23.

The rapper's attorney, Drew Findling, called the allegations "patently and provably false" in a statement to TMZ.

"We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence," Findling said in the statement. "The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence. Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations."

According to the New York Times, a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed they had opened an investigation into the claims.

In the court docs obtained by ET, the woman says she attended the party at the invitation of DJ Durel, who is a producer and DJ for Migos. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, later arrived and began giving the woman attention that made her feel "extremely uncomfortable."

The woman alleges that she told Durel how uncomfortable Takeoff was making her feel and he offered to take her upstairs to his room. As they were going upstairs, she and Durel ran into Takeoff and she claims the two men got into an argument and she went off into a bedroom to wait things out.



Shortly after the argument, she alleges that Takeoff entered the bedroom and touched her. The docs claim she "clearly and unequivocally refused [Takeoff's] advances" and stated that she "did not want to have sex with him."



She alleges that Takeoff then forced himself on her, pulled off her clothes and had sex with her without her consent.



According to the documents, the woman sought medical care that same night and hospital staff allegedly "observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department."



The woman is suing for sexual battery, battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence, among other grounds. She's seeking general, special and punitive damages, in addition to attorneys' fees and further relief the court deems appropriate. She's also requesting a trial by jury.



ET has reached out to reps for Takeoff and Migos for comment.

