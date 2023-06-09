Mike Batayeh, Comedian and 'Breaking Bad' Actor, Dead at 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role on Breaking Bad, has died at age 52, ET can confirm.

Batayeh's manager, Steve Owens, confirmed the death to ET. Batayeh -- who appeared in three episodes of the AMC crime drama as Dennis Markowski, the manager of Gustavo's laundromat -- died in his sleep after suffering a heart attack.

He also made appearances on The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World and CSI: Miami.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, June 16, following by Batayeh's funeral on Saturday, June 17, in his hometown of Plymouth, Michigan.

The performer frequently shared videos of his standup comedy on his Instagram page, though one of his final posts offers some bittersweet life advice in the wake of his death.

"The only currency you can take with you when you leave this Earth are your experiences. So live richly...namaste biaatches #takegambles," he wrote, signing the post "Mike Batayah, Adventure Capitalist."

Batayeh is survived by five sisters, as well as his nieces and nephews.

