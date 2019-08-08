Mike Posner was air lifted to the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake, ET has learned.

The 31-year-old “Cooler Than Me” singer was in the middle of his year-long trek across America, during which he has been performing surprise concerts at various stops and aiming to leave each city “a little better than we arrived.”

A rep for the musician tells ET that Posner had arrived in Colorado when he failed to spot a baby rattlesnake curled up on the ground before it bit his left ankle.

Immediately airlifted to a nearby hospital, he was given anti-venom and is expected to remain admitted and under medical care for the next day or two.

The rep added that Posner is “okay and is in good spirits.”



However, the injury is likely to delay his walk for “quite a few” weeks due to his doctor advising that he stay off his foot.



In the meantime, Posner hopefully has his favorite tunes to help him through his hospital stay. The singer shared his top five tracks for getting through tough times with ET in 2017.

The list included "Ultralight Beam" by Kanye West and "To Zion" by Lauryn Hill featuring Carlos Santana.

