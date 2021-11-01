After weeks of valiant effort, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Witney Carson got the boot on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, following a night of Queen-themed dances.

The pair was cut in a shocking elimination that saw all nine remaining couples compete for extra points in a series of relay dance-offs.

After all the couples performed their individual numbers and competed in the relay rounds on Monday's Queen Night, host Tyra Banks revealed which couples were in the bottom two. It came down to Mizanin and Carson and fan favorites JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

The judges made the unanimous decision to save Siwa and Johnson, sending Mizanin and Carson home.

After Banks revealed their fate, a disappointed Mizanin smiled and thanked the crowd for the opportunity to compete on the series, before he and Carson exited the stage.

The elimination didn't seem to be too much of a surprise for the pair after they received eights across the board for their Foxtrot to the rock band's hit track, "Radio Ga Ga." The couple earned a score of 32, tying them for last place with Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

And after going head-to-head with Shumpert and Karagach and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke for a chance to increase their odds in their Jive relay round, Mizanin and Carson were given no extra points, leaving them with the lowest score of the night.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Mizanin and Carson after Monday's show, where they talked about their shocking exit from the series. Mizanin said "the writing was on the wall" after he and Carson saw Siwa and Johnson in the bottom two alongside them.

"The writing was on the wall," the WWE star admitted. "But honestly, I don't have any ill feelings. This is a competition. I put my best out there. I had the best choreographer. She was creative. She helped me get to where I needed to be. And to be honest, I felt like I did a great job. I didn't feel like I fell on my face. I thought I represented myself, as well as my family, as well as everyone, the best I possibly could've."

Carson said their elimination came as a surprise to her as well.

"I honestly don't know," she said of the reason they got eliminated from the series. "Mike is the most hard working person I've worked with. Honestly, he gives it 110 percent, anything that he does, and this competition was no different. He did fantastic. I'm so sad it got cut short."

While Mizanin said he gave his all to the show, he told ET that he's not considering their elimination a failure, but instead an opportunity to learn that much more about himself.

"I gave my best, most mentally, physically, emotionally, mentally -- I gave everything I have, and it wasn't enough. And that's fine. All my failures in life have taught me more than any of my successes. And I don't consider this a failure, I consider it maybe a minor setback to where I learned a lot about myself. And that's what I take away from this."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

