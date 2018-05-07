Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Marks Over 2 Years of Sobriety

Congratulations to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino on more than two years of being clean!

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star on Sunday posted the achievement on his official Instagram account, indicating that he has been sober for 28 months with the help of Narcotics Anonymous. Sorrentino, who returned to reality TV this year on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with six other members of the original cast, entered rehab in 2012 for prescription drug abuse.

"28 Months Clean & Sober 🙏🏻💯 Here is MY 2 Year Medallion 🏅," he wrote on Instagram, next to a picture of a Narcotics Anonymous medal. "We Do Recover 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

It isn't the only milestone for Sorrentino.

He recently got engaged to longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce. What's more, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has already been renewed by MTV for a second season.

And he's working to put a $9 million tax evasion case behind him. In speaking about that case to ET in March, he touched upon his issues with addiction, his work toward sobriety and his hopes that everyone will get to see "the new and improved Situation."

"[I'm] 28 months sober, I'm very proud, it's one of my finest accomplishments and it was a huge challenge," he said at the time. "Its a 'one day at a time' thing and [I'm] just showing people that it's very possible."

He credited Pesce for sticking with him through it all.

"Definitely, she is the one, for sure," he said. "She's been through good times and bad times, the ups and downs, she saw me at my worst and she deserves me at my best."

