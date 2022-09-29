Mila Kunis Recalls The 'Ironic' Gift Ashton Kutcher Gave Her

Mila Kunis isn't afraid to poke fun at her husband, Ashton Kutcher, but there was one gift he gave her where the joke was on her. While reflecting on coming to the United States from her native Ukraine during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, the 39-year-old actress revealed she doesn't like pizza -- and it led to a hilarious story about the 44-year-old actor.

"No, I did not have pizza in New York," Kunis said after sharing that Queens, New York, was the first place she came when she arrived to the U.S. as a kid. "My dad delivered pizzas [while I was] growing up, but in L.A. So I ate a lot [of pizza]."

As the crowd erupted in boos, Kunis continued, "There's more to this story, just to get some more boos -- it was Dominos pizza."

While Kunis grew up on pizza, she admitted she "hates" it, but for good reason."

"I had it every day for a year, possibly more," she explained. "It's just too much. We were so poor that my dad would make us pizza for dinner and he'd try really hard to get creative. ...My brother came out of it loving pizza, and my mom and I to this day are like, ew, pizza."

"Here's the irony guys," she continued. "My husband, for our anniversary, got me a pizza oven. So now, I not only don't like pizza, I make them."

Kunis and Kutcher are known for their hilarious antics together and often show off their playful side on social media. In August, the pair -- who wed in 2015 and share daughter, Wyatt, 7, and son, Dimitri, 5 -- couldn't help but crack up as they tried out a viral couples challenge.

While they continue to keep their relationship fresh and fun, they are also strong partners in navigating all life throws their way, like Kutcher's battle with a rare form of vasculitis. Earlier this month, Kunis spoke to ET about how they were able to power through the health scare together.

"So, this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago," she explained. "I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through. You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."

