Mila Kunis Reveals Her Favorite Body Part of Husband Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis is sharing one of her favorite things about Ashton Kutcher. The 37-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and reveals her favorite body part of her husband of five years.

"His back," Kunis says during Wheel of Hidden Secrets, a game she agreed to play in order to raise money for health care heroes. "He has a really sexy back."

When the host reminds Kunis that Kutcher's "front is good too," the actress shares why she was so quick to point to her husband's back.

"I felt like if I said any part of his front that you were going to turn it into something, and so I went with his back," she says through laughter.

Last month, Kunis and Kutcher decided to team up to do Dry January together, something they quickly realized was "a horrible idea."

"That quickly turned to wet February," she quips. "... When the insurrection happened we were like, 'This was a mistake. We made a mistake. This was a bad idea.' Come February first, I was like, 'Oh Lord, thank God.'"

Dry January came months into quarantine due to COVID-19, which the couple has been doing with their kids, Dimitri, 4, and Wyatt, 6.

"I love my kids very much. We both do. But they're like dogs. They can sniff you out. They just know your smell. They know what room you're hiding in," she says. "You can't get away from them. You just can't. They're just there."

In fact, the couple was so desperate for some time out of their house that they decided to team up for a Super Bowl ad, which aired during Sunday's game.

"We were stuck with our children for nine, 12 months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off.' Literally we were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it.' And so we did it," Kunis recently told ET's Nischelle Turner. "I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!'… It was amazing!"

"I love my children so very much! So, so much!" she continued, before adding that she has "never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, 'I'm going to work!' And I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, 'You're abandoning us!' And I was like, 'Relax.'"

