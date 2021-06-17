Miley Cyrus Asks Fans to Track Down the Girls in Her 2008 '7 Things' Music Video
Miley Cyrus is requesting her fans' help to mark a big milestone. The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the 13th anniversary of her song, "7 Things."
The track was a hit after its 2008 release, as was its accompanying music video, which featured appearances from several tween and teen girls.
Cyrus shared a clip of the girls from the music video, asking her followers, "Where are they now? Twitter do your thing."
People were quick to reply with guesses on who the girls could be, with multiple people speculating that Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée, Nicola Peltz, was one of them. Neither Cyrus nor Peltz has confirmed the latter's involvement.
In addition to asking fans to identify the girls, Cyrus also marked the milestone by sharing pics and videos from the song's era.
Cyrus has been known to celebrate her songs' anniversaries. Last month, she reflected on her relationship with ex Liam Hemsworth to mark four years since the release of "Malibu." Shortly thereafter, she posted pics in honor of "We Can't Stop" turning eight.
