Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Cody Simpson as He Reads a Love Poem About Her

Miley Cyrus inspired Cody Simpson to write a love poem about her -- and it made her blush on Instagram Live.

Alongside Lili Reinhart, Cyrus' boyfriend was one of her guests on her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, on Thursday. During his appearance on the show, Simpson read the "Wrecking Ball" singer a poem he had written about her, with her smiling from ear to ear.

"Babe! I'm freaked! I'm the most beautiful?" she asked when he concluded his piece, which is featured in his poetry book, Prince Neptune, out next week.

"You're the most beautiful, babe," Simpson replied.

Before he "left" Cyrus' Instagram Live, the Australian singer showed off his new buzzcut, courtesy of Cyrus. "I love it. You look so cute!" she raved, before saying goodbye to her beau.

"He's the only one that's hung up on me first. That's why I'm into this guy," she quipped when he signed off. "That's what I need."

Miley Cyrus taking in Cody Simpson’s love poem about her from his poetry book is absurdly cute 💞 pic.twitter.com/QopzirUA0Z — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) April 2, 2020

Simpson later rejoined Cyrus on Bright Minded so they could perform a duet to Daniel Johnston's "True Love Will Find You In The End." The couple recently celebrated six months together.

"6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else," Simpson wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. "I love you."

See more on Simpson and Cyrus in the video below.

