Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Usher and many more took part in Global Citizen's Global Goal: Unite for our Future event on Saturday. Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the international‌ ‌advocacy‌ ‌organization‌ brought together a slew of celebrities, philanthropists, politicians and more for a two-hour special to help combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Cyrus covered the Beatles' "Help" in an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

"Dedicated to those who are tirelessly working on testing, treatment and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium again," a message read as her performance began.

Miley performing Help by Beatles at Global Citizen Concert #MileyGlobalGoal ✨ pic.twitter.com/qVR0BA7nGE — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) June 27, 2020

Coldplay delivered a beautiful rendition of their song "Paradise," which they dedicated to Elijah McClain, a young Black man killed by police last August.

We won't have a COVID-free "paradise" until testing, treatments, and vaccines are available for everyone, everywhere. Thanks for always being a part of the movement, @coldplay! Join our fight against COVID-19 here: https://t.co/AQFKWGWXjE#GlobalGoalUnitepic.twitter.com/LAbCYfRBBk — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) June 27, 2020

J Balvin and The Dreamcatchers sang "Que Calor" and "Mi Gente."

Justin Bieber and Quavo also performed a stripped-down version of "Intentions."

.@justinbieber and @QuavoStuntin are taking a stand with us to help everyone everywhere get the health care they need to beat COVID-19: https://t.co/AQFKWGWXjE#GlobalGoalUnitepic.twitter.com/CS6Bh4baWH — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) June 27, 2020

Additionally, Salma Hayek sent a message to viewers, saying, "Global leaders, the scientific community, NGO, world health organizations, and every single one of us have to go beyond geographic, economic, racial boundaries and unite as one.”

"Global leaders, the scientific community, NGO, world health organizations, and every single one of us have to go beyond geographic, economic, racial boundaries and unite as one.” Yes, @salmahayek! Unite with us against COVID-19 at https://t.co/AQFKWGWXjE. #GlobalGoalUnitepic.twitter.com/q8RrkNo1kK — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) June 27, 2020

“From Miss Rosa Parks to Malcom to Martin, as well as transgender activist Marsha P Johnson, I’ll forever be grateful to those who fought for us to be where we are today," Billy Porter expressed.

“From Miss Rosa Parks to Malcom to Martin, as well as transgender activist Marsha P Johnson, I’ll forever be grateful to those who fought for us to be where we are today.” @theebillyporter speaking at #GlobalGoalUnitehttps://t.co/AQFKWGWXjEpic.twitter.com/34G0gsG8D4 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) June 27, 2020

The stars also had some fun. Ryan Reynolds hilariously crashed an X-Men reunion that featured Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen. The Deadpool star also invited Sophie Turner and James McAvoy. Watch the reunion below, which also featured Liev Schreiber.

The X-Men might be here with us today, but the TRUE superheroes are all the frontline health care workers, scientists, and Global Citizens taking action for a more equitable future. Join them and support the fight here: https://t.co/AQFKWGWXjE. #GlobalGoalUnitepic.twitter.com/wEwr4szvgo — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) June 27, 2020

Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Jennifer Hudson, J’Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Lin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of Hamilton with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and Yemi Alade also performed.

The concert also included appearances from Antoni Porowski, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi and more.

The event raised $6.9 billion in pledges from governments, corporations and philanthropists around the world.

Watch the entire concert, below.

