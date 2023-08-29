News

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Adele Calling Her a 'Legend' During Vegas Residency

By Zoe Phillips
Published: 4:34 PM PDT, August 29, 2023

Adele told the crowd she has 'always been a big Miley Cyrus fan.'

Singers supporting singers. Miley Cyrus took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to thank Adele for her kind words during a recent Las Vegas show. 

Adele, currently performing a 68-show residency in Las Vegas, told the crowd on Friday that she could not stop listening to Cyrus' new song, "Used to Be Young." 

"I've always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I've got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song … whew, might make me tear up right now," Adele told her fans.

Adele, 35, went on to say that Cyrus is "such a legend and I love her," adding that the song is "amazing. 

Cyrus, 30, thanked Adele for the compliments in a statement posted to X over the weekend.

"I thought of you often while writing this song," Cyrus wrote. "[I] always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished." 

Cyrus' thank you came just a day after she posted an explanation of the song's inspiration on X, writing: "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future." 

She finished: "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley." 

Cyrus released the song in conjunction with a music video, which fans online welcomed with celebration. 

"It's like a love letter to all of us who’ve been on a wild ride with you," one fan wrote on X. "Thanks for always keeping it real and share your journey. Here's to more bangers and memories." 

Video

Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional Over Disney Days in 'Used to Be Young'

