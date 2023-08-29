Singers supporting singers. Miley Cyrus took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to thank Adele for her kind words during a recent Las Vegas show.

Adele, currently performing a 68-show residency in Las Vegas, told the crowd on Friday that she could not stop listening to Cyrus' new song, "Used to Be Young."

"I've always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I've got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song … whew, might make me tear up right now," Adele told her fans.

Adele, 35, went on to say that Cyrus is "such a legend and I love her," adding that the song is "amazing.

Cyrus, 30, thanked Adele for the compliments in a statement posted to X over the weekend.

"I thought of you often while writing this song," Cyrus wrote. "[I] always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished."

Cyrus' thank you came just a day after she posted an explanation of the song's inspiration on X, writing: "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future."

She finished: "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley."

Cyrus released the song in conjunction with a music video, which fans online welcomed with celebration.

"It's like a love letter to all of us who’ve been on a wild ride with you," one fan wrote on X. "Thanks for always keeping it real and share your journey. Here's to more bangers and memories."

