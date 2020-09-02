Miley Cyrus is opening up about her high-profile divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The pop star dished on their split and lamented the way it played out in the media and the public eye.

The "Midnight Sky" singer sat down for a conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday, and she reflected on her personal emotional growth following her split from the actor after less than two years of marriage.

"I feel that I worry sometimes that I can get over things easily," Cyrus shared. "I don't fall to the floor and crawl up in a ball the way I used to, and I think that's a part of me growing up."

As an example, she pointed to how she "just went through a very public divorce that f**king sucked."

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore, that's OK. I can accept that," Cyrus reflected. "I can't accept the villainizing and all those stories [in the press]."

Cyrus and Hemsworth were first engaged from May 2012 to September 2013 before splitting up. They rekindled their romance in 2016, and then tied the knot in December 2018. The following August, however, they pair announced that they'd separated. Several days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce.

The split was sensationalized by many due to Cyrus' romance with reality star Kaitlynn Carter shortly after news broke regarding her split from Hemsworth.

"It's amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what lead to this," Cyrus said. "Like, [they think] 'one day you were happy on the carpet and then next day you're making out with your friend in Italy. What the f**k?' Well there's a lot of time in between that you didn't see."

Following her divorce, and her subsequent split from Carter, Cyrus found romance with Australian musician Cody Simpson. The pair dated for nearly a year before breaking things off last month.

Speaking with Rogan, Cyrus reflected on what she's looking for in relationships moving forward, and explained, "I want the soul connection."

"I think men in my life have told me that I'm cold, or I'm a f**king b**ch because I leave when things are done," Cyrus said. "I don't need a man or a woman that's going to take care of me. I can take care of me 'cause I've got money, I've got all the things that I need to take care of myself. I need them to be able to take care of them."

For more on Cyrus' recent high-profile relationship with Simpson, check out the video below.

