In case you weren't already excited to ring in 2021, get ready to party in the USA with Miley Cyrus!

ET has exclusively learned that the 28-year-old singer is part of the West Coast lineup of performers for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, airing Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Previously announced performers include Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmy Allen and Nelly, with additional artists to be announced every day leading up to the New Year's Eve special.

The hours-long broadcast will be co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in New York City's Time Square, while Ciara holds it down at the Hollywood Party in Los Angeles. But unlike in years past, the broadcast will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Seacrest said in a press release announcing the news. "We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember."

