Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Twitter After Becoming a Homophobic Meme

Millie Bobby Brown has said goodbye to Twitter.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star deactivated her account this week after becoming a homophobic meme.

It all began when creators of the memes tweeted out pics of Brown, with text over the photos that featured homophobic statements and slurs, garnering thousands of retweets and likes on the social media site. The cyberbullying went one step further, with many people using the cruel hashtag "#TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown."

The memes falsely accuse the actress, who has been a vocal supporter of of GLAAD's Together movement, of homophobia. After leaving the site, fans of the young star showed their support for her, writing things like, "Wowwwwwww humanity really is the worst," "Y'all bullied Millie Bobby Brown into deactivating her Twitter? Hope you feel real good about tearing down a 14-year-old (who's more successful than you'll ever be)" and "some people on this app are just so vile and unfunny."

Brown's Instagram account was still active as of Thursday, but she has disabled comments. Her latest post on her feed, featuring her Stranger Things family, was shared six days ago on National Best Friends Day.

"I'm the luckiest person to call these people my best friends," she captioned it. "I don't have one best friend i have many and each of them are the most spectacular people that i love very much ❤️."

Brown seemingly responded to her Twitter break via Instagram Stories on Thursday with text over a video that read, "Good vibes only." The post has since been deleted.

