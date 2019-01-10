Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is looking for a change of scenery -- but don’t worry, she’s not leaving the 90210!

ET has your exclusive first look at Dorit and her hubby, PK, on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. The couple chose fellow Bravo-lebrity, realtor David Parnes, to list their 8,679 square-foot estate so they could look for something that better suits their needs.

“The reality is, for us and the way we live, the backyard is not big enough for us and the kids,” PK confesses.

“We have essentially outgrown it,” Dorit says. “But there are so many elements of this house, David, which I think do set it apart from all the others.”

The “proper home,” as David calls it, features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a grand staircase, marble floors, an in-house theater, an oversized master suite, custom closets and a bevy of custom features.

“This house is amazing,” David tells the couple. Get a look inside here:

ET’s Keltie Knight recently caught up with David and his business partner, James, at one of their high-profile listings to learn what working with the RHOBH couple was really like.

“Let me tell you something about Dorit: She is the sweetest, nicest person I've met in a long time,” David confesses. “And I also love her husband. Her husband, PK, is a harda**. From London. And such a character! And working with both of them was such a pleasure, I have nothing but great things to say about them.”

As far as showing Dorit and PK’s home to potential buyers, the realty duo says they do their due diligence to avoid Housewives lookie-loos attempting to get inside.

“We just have to be very, very selective,” David shares. “We have to vet people who come through the door. At the end of the day, it's not a spec house. This is their home and it has their life in there, and we have to be very, very respectful of that.”

“In our business, if a celebrity is related to a property, it is hugely helpful,” James adds. “It definitely depends what celebrity, the history of the celebrity -- but also the price point plays a big part into who buys the house.”

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

