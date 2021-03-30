Million Dollar Listing New York is bringing some female flair to the cast. For the first time in the show's eight seasons, the real estate reality show is bringing on its first female broker. Kirsten Jordan is a top-selling agent at her firm and mom to three young children.

"Newcomer Kirsten Jordan is a powerhouse broker with a portfolio of over half a billion dollars in luxury properties. Ready to make her mark and an athlete at heart, Kirsten approaches each of her listings like a competitive sport," the Bravo press release states. "Married to a savvy Italian developer and fluent in the language, Kirsten adds a unique flair to the group with her specialty in the Italian clientele of New York City."

In the first look at season 9 of the series, we see Jordan join returning agents Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman as they navigate new businesses, working remotely and managing the needs of several high-profile clients.

Kareem Black/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Kirsten is a power broker. She's tough as nails," Serhant says in the trailer. "Then she like runs around Central Park at 4 o'clock in the morning, every morning. It's nuts," the Million Dollar Listing New York vet adds.

The show's sister series, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, introduced its first female realtor into the mix back in 2017. Tracy Tutor Maltas joined the cast for season 10 and has been selling homes on the show ever since.

“I feel ready to take on these boys,” the Douglas Elliman realtor told ET at the time. “I've been doing this a long time, and I'm confident that I can hold my own as a female on the show and as a real estate agent.”

In addition to being the first woman to join the cast of the Los Angeles edition, Maltas is only the second woman to be a part of the franchise. (the short-lived Miami installment featured Samantha DeBianchi.)

“It's very exciting,” she gushed. “I think, with the boys, we see a lot of fighting … and that's all very fun. But for me, it's about connection. I like to connect with my clients, and I have a different way of doing it than the boys do … I think I have a little bit of a softer touch than some of the other guys on the show.”

RELATED CONTENT:

‘MDLNY’ Sneak Peek: Ryan Serhant ‘Thrown Off’ by Steve Gold’s Public Jab (Exclusive)

'Million Dollar Listing New York' Star Fredrik Eklund and Husband Derek Kaplan Welcome Twins!

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Serhant Breaks Down How 'Million Dollar Listing New York' Is Different After Luis Ortiz's Exit

EXCLUSIVE: Go Inside 'Million Dollar Listing New York' Star Ryan Serhant's Adventurous Honeymoon This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery