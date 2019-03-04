Ryan Serhant is a dad!

The 34-year-old Million Dollar Listing New York star took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child, a daughter, with his wife, Emilia Bechrakis. In the sweet post, Serhant and Bechrakis are cuddling in the hospital bed and smiling down at their precious newborn.

The couple welcomed their child on Feb. 26, something that was years in the making for the pair.

"Your momma and I have waited almost 3 years to meet you. We had no idea how difficult getting pregnant with you was going to be," Serhant captioned the pic. "We tried everything. We were so nervous you might never come. When we finally decided to try IVF, we were so scared it wouldn’t work. And then you stuck. And then we heard your little heartbeat for the first time."

"Your mom and I were so excited every time we would go to the hospital to see you, but even more terrified we would lose you," Serhant continued. "Because the fact that we were pregnant - as beautiful as it was - was almost too good to be true. And because of that fear, we loved you as hard as we could from the moment we knew you existed. We thought if we put that love for you out there, you would hear it, and you would make it."

Serhant recalled watching his daughter "grow slowly with your momma every day," while eagerly awaiting "the moment I would finally meet you."

"I feel like I’ve spent my whole life working towards this moment, when everything would make sense," he wrote.

The reality star went on to praise his wife, whom he wed in 2016.

"One day when you read this, I hope you can look back and be proud. And please go and give your Mom a BIG kiss because she’s a true warrior, a fighter with the biggest heart, and the Queen of my world," he gushed. "Seriously - one day we will tell you about all the shots, the pain, the sickness, and what birth was like for your Mom on Tuesday the 26th - it was insane!"

"We love you now and forever, our new, beautiful, little puff," he added.

Bechrakis also shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a shot of the family of three lovingly gazing at their littlest member.

"I have waited to exhale for months. It took a long, painful journey to meet you," Bechrakis wrote. "From the first time we heard your heart beating, I instantly wanted to cocoon you and protect you from the world. I talked to you every single day for 41 long weeks, begging you to ‘stick’. (Until the last two weeks I begged you to stop kicking my ribs so hard with those big feet and come out!)"

"I told you every day how much I love you. I rubbed my belly and cherished every single movement, as any sign that you were listening," she continued. "Every night, I prayed with all my soul that you were healthy and thanked God for the miracle that you are."

Bechrakis continued her sweet post, telling her daughter that her heart is "bursting" with her arrival.

"Now that you’re finally here, and I get to stare into your eyes, to smell your skin, to hold you, my heart is bursting... I can’t find the perfect words to describe how madly in love I am," she wrote. "I am forever grateful...my babylino, that you chose me to be your Mommy."

