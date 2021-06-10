Milo Ventimiglia Joins 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 in Secret Role
It's a Gilmore Girls reunion on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Milo Ventimiglia has joined the upcoming season 4 of the Amazon Prime Video series as a guest star, a rep for Mrs. Maisel confirmed to ET. Details on his character, however, are being kept under wraps.
Ventimiglia's casting reunites him with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, with whom he worked for several seasons during its original run and the subsequent 2016 four-part sequel series.
Back at the 2018 Primetime Emmys, the Mrs. Maisel team shared that the door is always open for Ventimiglia to join the show.
"He has an open invitation," Daniel Palladino told ET's Lauren Zima on the red carpet.
"He's been very busy. I don't know if you've noticed but he's a very popular boy. We're trying to figure it out," Amy Sherman-Palladino chimed in, joking that he'd play "someone tragically unattractive."
But Alex Borstein, who walked the carpet with the producers, had her own intriguing pitch: "Maybe Susie's long-lost son?"
While we'll have to wait a little longer to find out if her proposal comes to fruition, Ventimiglia isn't the first This Is Us star to board the acclaimed series. He follows co-star Sterling K. Brown, who recurred on season 3 as Shy Baldwin's manager, Reggie.
