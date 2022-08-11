Mindy Kaling is opening yup about B.J. Novak's title as godfather to her two children!

The actress and TV creator walked the red carpet at the premiere of season three of her series Never Have I Ever, held at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, and she opened up to ET's Denny Directo about how Novak is as a godparent.

"He's very good with children!" Kaling shared. "He literally wrote a best-selling book called The Book With No Pictures for kids."

"It comes very innately to him, you know, like being with children," she added. "So he's a great godfather."

Kaling, 43, recently spoke with Marie Claire and addressed speculation that her former boyfriend and longtime best friend is the father of her two children.

"It doesn’t bother me," said Kaling -- who is the mom to 4-year-old daughter Katherine and 1-year-old son, Spencer. "He's the godparent to both my kids -- and they have such a great relationship."

Kaling added that the rumors, thus far, haven't "affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J.... If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

Speaking with ET on Thursday, Kaling also dished on Never Have I Ever, which she created as a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age dramedy about a young Indian-American girl in the San Fernando Valley navigating the challenges of growing up and maturing.

"It's incredibly humbling," Kaling told ET of the show's acclaim and fandom. "I've said, like, this is my greatest professional achievement. It feels emotional, almost you know?"

The love we have from the community is just so sincere, and we wouldn't be here if we didn't have these South Asian fans, and then also just fans all over the world. We feel so lucky."

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever drops Aug. 12 on Netflix.

‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Never Have I Ever': Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Mindy Kaling on Season 3

Mindy Kaling Addresses Rumor B.J. Novak Fathered Her Children

Mindy Kaling Says 'Sex Lives' Is Upping the Ante for Season 2

Mindy Kaling on Why It Was Time for 'Never Have I Ever' to End (Exclusive)