Mindy Kaling is giving fans their first glimpse at her 10-month-old daughter, Katherine!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 39-year-old actress showed off their Halloween costumes. Kaling opted to go as a bottle of mustard, complete with a yellow hat and a bright paint dot on her nose, but it was Katherine who stole the show as an adorable lion!

Though the pic only shows Katherine's back, the costume was clearly a hit. Featuring a furry mane and paws and a red bow adorning tail, the onesie was too cute for words.

"Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion ❤️🦁🎃," Kaling captioned the pic of her holding Katherine's hands and smiling for the camera.

The precious photo is the first that Kaling has shared of Katherine, whom she welcomed last December. ET caught up with Kaling back in February, where she gushed about her daughter.

"The best thing my baby has been doing lately is sleeping," she joked to ET's Nancy O'Dell at the time. "She doesn't love doing that, she loves not sleeping, but when she does, it's very fun."

"I'm busy right now, but when I see her and get her to smile first thing in the morning, oh, my God. It's the best feeling," she added.

