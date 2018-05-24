Mindy Kaling Thinks She and Chadwick Boseman Could be the Next Royal Couple

Mindy Kaling regrettably was not invited to the royal wedding -- but she did have a regal night this month with a Black Panther star.

The 38-year-old actress-writer stopped byThe Tonight Show on Wednesday and let her grievances be known that she was not asked to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Saturday nuptials in Windsor, England.

"I felt like maybe because I'm an actress who lives in L.A. that I should've been invited to it," Kaling told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was mad I wasn't invited because I saw the list and it was like Priyanka Chopra and James Corden."

Kaling then quipped to the late-night personality in reference to the Indian actress and the Late Late Show host, "I feel like we're synonyms for them! Why were they invited and not us?"

While the Ocean's 8 star didn't get to attend Meghan and Harry's nuptials, she was feeling very royal at the Met Gala earlier this month thanks to the crown she was wearing and the fact that she was seated next to Chadwick Boseman.

"I sat next to Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman," Kaling recalled. "It was great, but I also felt like... I kept kind of trying to make it seem like we were together because he didn't have a date."

"We had all these private jokes and things like that," Kaling continued. "He hated it. He thought it was weird. But I was like, 'OK whatever, I'm wearing a crown. It's fine.'"

She added, "I felt like someone could look at us and think like ‘OK, he plays a king. She looks like a queen. They're the king and queen of some really b**ching third-world country.'"

Kaling also recalled running into Rihanna, one of her Ocean's 8 co-stars, at the gala.

"The thing with Rihanna is that she's so famous that I feel like whenever I see her, I have to be like, 'Oh, hi Rihanna. I'm Mindy. I was in a movie with you,'" she joked to Fallon. "I re-introduced myself to her, and I think she seemed relieved that I did it."

Kaling's 2018 appearance at the Met Gala may have gone off without a hitch, but she admitted to ET during an Ocean's 8 junket in New York City on Wednesday that after the 2012 annual fashion event, she realized she'd lost a very expensive piece of jewelry.

"I went to the Met Gala in 2012 and the theme was punk, so my interpretation of punk was lots of rings," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "One of the rings that I wore on my pinky finger was too big and when I left and got home that night I noticed something missing."

Kaling said she then threw on some sweatpants and ran back to the venue to try to find the pricey accessory. "I went back to the Met as a completely anonymous person," she said. "Actresses and famous people were there elbowing me out of the way [because] I was wearing my sweatpants and a sweatshirt and no one knew who I was."

Sadly, Kaling revealed that didn't locate the ring and ended up having to pay for it. "It is a truly terrible story," she confessed. "I had to pay for the ring. It wasn't encrusted with diamonds, it was a little gold ring [that] I know I didn't have insured. I learned from that experience."

Ocean's 8, which follows a group of women who attempt a heist at the Met Gala, hits theaters on June 8. Here's more on the movie:

RELATED CONTENT:

Mindy Kaling on How She Kept Weight Gain to '27 Pounds' During Pregnancy

Mindy Kaling Is 'Full Crying' After B.J. Novak Shares Sweet Message

Mindy Kaling Says Stephen Colbert's Baby Gift 'Straight-Up Sucks' Compared to What Oprah Gave Her

Related Gallery