The gang's all here! Mindy Kaling's upcoming adult animated series for HBO Max, Velma, has just cast a few more members of Mystery Inc.

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Kaling, who is lending her voice to the titular role, revealed that Sam Richardson has been cast as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred.

The cast will also feature the voices of Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Kaling's role in the animated spinoff series was first announced at the Television Critics Association press tour in February 2021. Billed as a comedic take on Velma Dinkley's origins, the show will put an "original and humorous spin" on the character, described as the "the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang."

It was also revealed Thursday that Scooby will not be a part of the adult series, with showrunner Charlie Grandy telling NYCC attendees, "It felt like what made it a kids' show was Scooby-Doo."

"That coincided with Warner Bros. Animation saying, 'Hey, you can’t use the dog,'" he added. "So we were like, 'Great, this works out well.'"

Velma, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, aims to "unmask the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers."

In addition to voicing Velma, Kaling will also serve as an executive producer. Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register also will executive produce.

The 10-episode first season of HBO Max’s Velma will debut in 2023.

While Kaling’s show is not associated with the recently released Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! movie -- which identified Velma as LGBTQ for the first time -- while at NYCC, Kaling said that her version of Velma might also have a "journey of self-discovery."

Check out the teaser below:

