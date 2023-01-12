'Minx' Saved by Starz After HBO Max Cancellation

Minx has a new home! After HBO Max canceled the series in December after one season, reversing its renewal, the comedy series has been saved by Starz, which will premiere season 1 and the recently wrapped season 2.

The comedy series, which stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, will air exclusively on the premium cable network. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO for Starz, in a statement. “Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome [creator] Ellen [Rapoport] and the talented Minx team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season.”

Added Rapoport, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

"We are so proud of our beloved Minx and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz,” said executive producer Paul Feig. “That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast's amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season 1 for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz.”

Minx had been picked up for a sophomore season by HBO Max in May and had only one week left of filming prior to its cancellation in December.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us,” Lionsgate TV, which produces the series, said in a statement to Variety following the news of the sudden 180 by the streamer.

The studio had shared its plans to shop the show -- the first season of which will be taken off HBO Max -- in hopes of finding a new home.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya starred in the first season.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey," Rapoport said in May at the time of the show's renewal. "Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season 2.”

After news of Minx's cancellation in December, Johnson spoke with Elle about being optimistic about the show finding new life elsewhere.

"I think these days, with the new world of streamers and so many options, it’s about a fan base and people caring. So if the news comes that the show’s dead and we don’t get to make anymore, then I’ll be very sad," the actor said. "If we’re not on HBO Max and we’re on another name, then I’ll be just as happy. So I feel like I’m still in the wait-and-see phase... And if we do, we’re going to come out blazing, and we’re excited to be there.”

He also dropped a tease for what viewers can look forward to in season 2, sharing that "a lot of big things" happen.

“Each character goes on a massive ride. There’s a lot of great guest stars, there’s a lot of big action. The characters get involved in a bunch of different adventures," Johnson teased. "There’s a whole new character in the mix that Elizabeth Perkins plays, she’s a really great character. So if you like the ride of Minx season 1, this season gets even bigger.”

