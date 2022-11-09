Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, turned the 56th annual CMA Awards into a date night!

The couple was all smiles on the red carpet as they posed for pics ahead of the show. Dressed in a black and pink floor-length gown with corset detailing and lace embellishments, Lambert oozed country glam, while her beau was dapper as ever in a black tuxedo. The couple's CMAs appearance marked their fourth since tying the knot in 2019.

ABC via Getty Images

Lambert shared another look at her and her hubby to mark the big night, captioning the pair of pics, "#CMAawards we’re ready for y'all!"

In addition to being nominated for three CMA awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Palomino, Lambert took the stage during Wednesday night's ceremony.

She kicked things off alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire for a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame icon Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4.

Getty

Along with Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty and Thomas Rhett are all pegged to perform.

But the star-studded list of country stars hitting the stage doesn't end there! Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band will all be performing Wednesday night as well.

The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Don't miss the full list of the 2022 CMA Awards Winners.

RELATED CONTENT:

2022 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List

Miranda Lambert Says Her Husband Gives Her Candid Rehearsal Notes

Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Lainey Wilson on Celebrating Her CMA Awards Nominations and 'Yellowstone' Acting Debut (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery