Miranda Lambert and Elle King shut it down for their performance of "I'm Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday! Lambert and King (who is pregnant with her first child) opened the show by performing their hit single.

Rocking matching leather jackets with colorful pink and teal fringe, the powerhouse songstresses owned the stage with their effortless confidence and country-rock star energy.

The anthemic tune -- backed by bright blue and magenta lights and a sizable band -- kicked the show off on a high note, and it felt like a return to normalcy after a long year of virtual events and pre-taped performances.

.@mirandalambert and @ElleKingMusic just kicked off the 56th #ACMawards with their performance of "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" from the @opry! 💥 Pour a glass and watch @CBS or @paramountplus now to catch the rest of tonight's amazing performances still to come! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/d4babcMIHe — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

The former tourmates dropped the video for the fun single in February, quickly making it an upbeat anthem for girls' night outs to come.

"This is probably the most fun music video I've ever done," King said in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video, back in February.

"Yeah, it's easy and it's been great," adds Lambert. "We both got to jump around and wear glitter, and we needed to laugh."

Meanwhile, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Lambert on Friday, and the songstress excitedly talked about her performances at the upcoming show, and joked about her colorful ensemble for her opening number, saying she would "get to be Barbie Elvis."

She also joked about King's pregnancy, explaining, "Well, I just have to drink for two. So, even more fun for me!"

Lambert, who is the most-nominated female artist in ACM history, is up for five of the night's trophies, and is looking to hold on to the title of most-awarded female artist in ACM history.

While King wasn't nominated at the 56th annual awards show, she does have an ACM award under her belt -- the singer won the Music Event of the Year award for "Fooled Around And Fell In Love" in 2020.

It's a history-making night for women at the ACM awards, with every Single of the Year nominee being a woman for the first time in ACM history. Additionally, four Black nominees -- Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown and John Legend -- are making history, as this is the most Black-nominated artists there have ever been at the ACMs.

The ACM Awards air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, April 18, as well as live and on demand on Paramount+, from three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2021 ACM Awards: Date, Nominees and More

Kane Brown On His Chance to Make History at 2021 ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban to Host 2021 ACM Awards