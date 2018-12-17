Steve Harvey will never live down his infamous Miss Universe flub.

During the Top 20 round of this year's beauty pageant, Miss Costa Rica Natalia Carvajal hilariously trolled the host about the mistake he made in 2015 when he announced the wrong winner on live TV. At the time, Harvey accidentally announced Miss Colombia Adriana Gutierrez as the champion, when it was really Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach who had won the competition.

Carvajal, who is also a TV host, was asked by Harvey on Sunday to reveal her best advice about the job.

"I think you're doing good. The outfit is fine, the smile is always great," she said. "But I have to give you one advice. Just for the future. Just in case."

"Come closer 'cause I don't want everyone to hear," she joked. "If they ever give you a really, really, really important envelope, try to read carefully. OK?"

After a round of applause from the audience, Harvey chimed in, saying, "So y'all thought that was damn funny? You thought that was funny?"

"Y'all just won't let it go, huh?" he added. "When you make a mistake, get up and keep going. I'm still here, baby!"

Carvajal's response was undoubtedly epic, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough for her to win the crown. Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was announced as this year's Miss Universe.

The 24-year-old beauty queen beat out 93 other hopefuls in a star-studded competition, including runner-up Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and the second runner-up, Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez. She was selected by an all-female panel of judges, which included Colombian-American CEO Liliana Gil Valletta, Janaye Ingram, fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, former Miss Universe winners Michelle McLean and Bui Simon, Iman Oubou, and Richelle Singson-Michael.

Gray takes the crown from Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represented South Africa at Miss Universe 2017. See highlights from last year's competition in the video below!

