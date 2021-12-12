Miss Universe 2021: See Who Was Crowned the New Winner!

After an exciting three-hour beauty pageant featuring contestants from all across the globe, the world now has a new Miss Universe!

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu earned the coveted crown on Sunday, and was brought to tears by the exciting victory. She takes on the title held by the outgoing Miss Universe, Andrea Meza.

Meza only held the title since May, after the 2020 Miss Universe was postponed significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.

Sandhu beat out 79 other participating contestants from qualifying nations across the globe to earn the title and the crown. She is only the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe.

Meanwhile, Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira came in as the night's runner-up, with Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane coming in as the 2nd runner-up.

The 70th annual Miss Universe was held at Universe Dome at Port of Eilat in Israel and was hosted yet again by Steve Harvey. This marked Harvey's sixth time as host in seven years, after he skipped the 2020 Miss Universe due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Congrats to the new Miss Universe!

