'Mission: Impossible 7' Shuts Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Tom Cruise's Viral COVID-19 Speech Reportedly Causes Multiple 'M…
‘Mission: Impossible’ Tom Cruise on Breaking His Rule ‘Not to Do…
‘Mission: Impossible’: Tom Cruise on Repeatedly Hitting His Face…
‘Legendary’ Season 2: Megan Thee Stallion on What It Takes to Ge…
Bethenny Frankel Leaves 'Big Shot' Contestant Nicole in Tears Af…
Watch Megan Fox Do an Impression of Britney Spears!
Stream Queens | May 6, 2021
'Queen Bees' Trailer Starring Ellen Burstyn, Loretta Devine (Exc…
'Cruel Summer': Sarah Drew's Cindy Turner Gets Drunk as Jeanette…
Michelle Obama Admits She Worries About Racism Her Daughters Sas…
‘Saturday Night Live’: Elon Musk Jokes About Dogecoin and Histor…
‘SNL’ Cast Member Aidy Bryant Reacts to Elon Musk’s Hosting Cont…
Trisha Yearwood Shares How Husband Garth Brooks ‘Challenges Her …
‘Fatherhood’: On Set With Kevin Hart for His Emotional New Role …
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on Filming 'Outer Banks' as a Cou…
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Rum…
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Her Love Life | Dear Drew
Country Stars Celebrate Summer With New Music, Tours and More
'90 Day Fiance': Asuelu Goes Off on Kalani After a Discussion Ab…
Dolly Parton Offers Inspirational Message at Covenant House Virt…
Mission: Impossible 7 has shut down production. Filming on the Tom Cruise movie halted following positive COVID-19 test results from those working on the project. It is unclear how many people on the production tested positive.
"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures tells ET. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."
Production on Mission: Impossible 7 first shut down in February 2020, just as the coronavirus outbreak was beginning to halt productions across the globe. In December, audio leaked of Cruise yelling at members of the crew who reportedly violated COVID safety procedures; the actor defended his rant in an interview with Empire magazine in May.
"I said what I said,” he said. "There was a lot at stake at that point."
The action star clarified that he wasn’t shouting in front of the "entire crew," but rather asked that some staff members leave the set so that he might reprimand a "select people" for their behavior.
"All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry," Cruise admitted. "And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Seth Rogen Reveals Wild Tom Cruise Encounter in New Book
Tom Cruise Stands by His COVID-19 Rant to 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew
Tom Cruise Returns His 3 Golden Globes in Protest Against the HFPA