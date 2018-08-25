Aaliyah may be gone, but never forgotten.

Plenty of fans and celebrity friends took to social media on Saturday to honor the "Rock the Boat" singer, who tragically died 17 years ago.

Missy Elliott was one of the first to pay tribute on Twitter, sharing a video of herself writing a handwritten note, which read, "Aaliyah, we miss you so much. But your legacy will live on forever and ever!"

"I can only imagine how great you would be today, winning Oscars & creating sick music & still setting fashion trends!" Elliott continued in the caption for the video. "Your mom & brother @RAD_6 & your fans been holding it down 4 u. You will always be A One in A Million sleep peacefully angel Babygirl."

Aaliyah (Babygirl) I can only imagine how great you would be today winning oscars😉& creating sick music & still setting fashion trends! Your mom & brother @RAD_6 & your fans been holding it down 4 u❤️you will always be A One in A Million🙌🏾 sleep peacefully angel Babygirl🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/daHhoIs8k5 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2018

See more touching tributes from beloved fans below:

#Aaliyah👸🏾was truly a #Queen her style as a artist was everything to me. And still is she was definitely "one in a million"...... pic.twitter.com/hwDZyI0xVg — 🖤NELLYNEL⚜ (@Rchanel201) August 25, 2018

17 years ago today, we lost Aaliyah Dana Haughton, the Princess of R&B. Gone, but not forgotten!



R.I.P angel pic.twitter.com/WJoZmj3NCp — AFRICAN HISTORY (@africanarchives) August 25, 2018

17 years wow.. Rip to the Princess of R&B, #Aaliyah. pic.twitter.com/QMMMXqI3GW — DΛMIΣП (@OriginalDamien) August 25, 2018

Aaliyah died at the age of 22 on Aug. 25, 2001, after boarding a plane at the Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas. The plane, which was en route to Florida, crashed shortly after takeoff, with Aaliyah and eight others on board.

Hear more on how her celebrity friends have continued to keep her legacy alive over the years in the video below.

