Miya Ponsetto, Who Wrongly Accused Black Teen Of Stealing Phone at Hotel, Charged With Federal Hate Crime
SoHo Karen’s Victims Respond to Her Bizarre Gayle King Interview…
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's New York City Arcade Date Night …
Paris Hilton's Family Reacts to Britney Spears Saying She Didn't…
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
'The Bold Type' Series Finale: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Megh…
Travis Scott Says He Loves 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner and Daughter Sto…
Blindfolded Jewish Man ‘Standing for Peace’ Gives Out Free Hugs …
Robert De Niro Says His ‘Manageable’ Injury Won’t Impact Upcomin…
‘A Quiet Place Part II’: John Krasinski Shares the One Scene Tha…
Stephanie Beatriz on Motherhood, 'In the Heights' and 'Brooklyn …
Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre Talk New Music and What to Expec…
New Details on Ariana Grande’s Life as a Newlywed, Travis Calls …
‘In the Heights’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on His ‘Love Letter …
Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Contr…
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Em…
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Exit From Franchise
‘New Amsterdam' Stars Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Share Dream Sto…
New ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer Shows LeBron James and the Toon Squad …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …
Barack Obama Opens Up About His Daughters' Activism and Admits H…
A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime.
Miya Ponsetto, who has been labeled "Soho Karen," was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone. Video shows her grabbing at him as he tried to get away. Her phone was found soon afterward in an Uber.
Ponsetto, of Piru, California, was initially arrested in January on other charges in connection with the confrontation. The 22-year-old initially seemed to apologize, but later backed off in a tense interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.
"I wasn't racial profiling whatsoever," Ponsetto told King. "I'm Puerto Rican. I'm, like, a woman of color."
Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 20.
This story was originally published by CBS News on July 1, 2021 at 7:15 a.m. ET.
RELATED CONTENT:
'SoHo Karen' Apologizes, But Teen's Family Says She's Not 'Genuine'
Gayle King Snapped at By 'SoHo Karen' in Viral Interview Hours Before Woman's Arrest