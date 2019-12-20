Mob Wivesstar Drita D'Avanzo and her husband, Lee D'Avanzo, were arrested on Thursday after police allegedly found weapons and drugs during a raid on their New York home, a spokesperson for the NYPD confirms to ET.

During the raid, which went down on Staten Island, cops allegedly recovered 22 Xanax pills, 120 hydrocodone/acetaminophen pills, marijuana and two loaded firearms.

The couple was charged with seven felonies in total, six misdemeanors and three violations, including criminal possession of marijuana greater than 16 ounces and greater than eight ounces, criminal possession of a criminal substance, possession of a weapon, two criminal counts of possession of narcotics, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The D'Avanzos are due to be arraigned on Friday. ET has reached out to the couple for comment.

This isn't the first time that Drita has been behind bars. In 2016, she was arrested after allegedly getting into a verbal dispute with another woman. At the time, the NYPD told ET that things escalated when Drita "attacked" the woman, reportedly punching her numerous times before fleeing the scene.

She was eventually arrested and taken to the precinct and processed. "She was released from the precinct with a desk appearance ticket with a charge of a misdemeanor assault," the NYPD said.

Lee, meanwhile, was also sentenced to three to five years in state prison in 2008, after being involved in Operation Turkeyshoot. The heist included Lee and three others who attempted to break into a bank vault by drilling into the walls of another building. He was released in 2011.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo Arrested After Alleged NYC Sidewalk Beating

'Empire' Star Amanda Detmer Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Fleeing Crash

Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville

Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery