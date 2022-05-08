Supermodel Shanina Shaik is pregnant! On Sunday, the Australian model shared that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend, Matthew Adesuyan.

“To the new love of my life, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend,” she wrote.

Next to the caption, the 31-year-old shared a photo carousel featuring maternity pictures of her cradling her bump, and tagging her boyfriend in the photos.

“As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails. I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you. I was raised by an amazing woman who taught me so much about Motherhood. She has set the bar high and I don’t want to disappoint you.”



The model concluded the post, “I want to raise you as she raised me; to be kind, caring, thoughtful and to be the best version of yourself. I want to guide you to dream big and work hard, to live your life with passion and to reach your goals, no matter what they are. I want you to know that no matter what life throws at you, you can count on me to be there for you. You will be supported and loved through every moment in your life, just as I have been.



Sharing you with the world today is the most precious gift I could possibly receive on Mother’s Day.

Mummy and Daddy cant wait to meet you ! Love always, Your Mum ❤️.”

The couple were showered with congratulatory messages from their friends. “Such a blessing ❤️ so so happy for you Shanina,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote. “Awww!!! Congratulations♥️♥️♥️,” Natalia Bryant wrote. “Congratulations Shanina!! ❤️, Gabby Westbrook added”

Shaik revealed to People that she is having “fall baby,” and that she is in her second trimester. The model also confirmed that she and Adesuyan know the sex of the baby but are choosing to keep that news to themselves.

Shaik added that her and her boyfriend are excited to bring life into the world. "He's just excited to share this experience together as well," she told People. "We're very much in love, and to bring a beautiful life into this world is quite special."

