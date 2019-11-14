Mo'Nique Sues Netflix Over 'Pay Discrimination'

Mo'Nique has filed a lawsuit against Netflix regarding her claims of discrimination.

The Oscar-winning actress and comedian filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, ET can confirm.

The lengthy lawsuit reportedly accuses the streaming platform of racial and gender bias and discrimination after Netflix allegedly offered to pay her only a fraction of what they offered other comedians for a proposed one-hour comedy special.

"Despite Mo'Nique’s extensive résumé and documented history of comedic success, when Netflix presented her with an offer of employment for an exclusive stand-up comedy special, Netflix made a low-ball offer that was only a fraction of what Netflix paid other (non-Black female) comedians,” the lawsuit alleges, according to an NBC News report.

Mo'Nique addressed the lawsuit in a message to her fans, which she posted to Instagram on Thursday.

"Hi My Loves - I can confirm today that I filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against Netflix," she wrote. "I had a choice to male: I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me. I chose to stand up."

"I don't have any further comment at this time, but I appreciate all of your support and love," she added.

A spokesperson for Netflix released a statement to ET on Thursday denying the claims made in Mo'nique's lawsuit.

"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously," the spokesperson stated. "We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair -- which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit."

Mo'Nique first went public with her claims in January 2018, after Netflix allegedly offered her $500,000 for a one-hour stand-up special.

"However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle $20 million," Mo’Nique claimed in a video she posted to Instagram at the time. "Then Amy Schumer went back and renegotiated two more million dollars because she said, ‘I shouldn’t make what the men are getting, they’re legends, however, I should get more.’ And Netflix agreed."

Mo’Nique said that her team asked Netflix to explain the difference between her offered payday and Schumer's.

“They said, ‘Well, we believe that’s what Mo’Nique will bring.’ We said, ‘Well, what about my resume?’ They said, ‘We don’t go off resumes,’” she said. “Then we asked them, ‘What was it about Amy Schumer?’ And they said, ‘Well, she sold out Madison Square Garden twice and she had her big movie over the summer.’ Is that not Amy Schumer’s resume? And then Netflix said, by the way, we believe Mo’Nique is a legend too.’ Why should I not get what the legends are getting?”

