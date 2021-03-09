Morena Baccarin and Husband Ben McKenzie Welcome Baby No. 2

Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie have welcomed their second child, a son they named Arthur. Baccarin shared the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, adding that this year is "looking up."

"2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven’t missed much yet," she captioned the photo of the sleepy newborn.

Mckenzie also shared the same photo of Arthur, calling the timing of his son's arrival "impeccable."

"Welcome to the world, Arthur. Gotta say, your timing is impeccable. ❤️" McKenzie wrote.

Baccarin revealed that she and her husband were expecting baby no. 2 back in December. She went on to share how her growing family has been handling the pandemic.

"Times have changed. What we now call date night is really, honestly being able to take a walk outside together," she explained. "It has inspired a lot of anxiety in the kids because we're around all the time. So when we take a bit of time to ourselves they're like, 'Where are you going?!'"

The Gotham co-stars share daughter, Frances, 4, together. Baccarin is also mom to 7-year-old son Julius, whom she shares with ex-husband Austin Chick.

The couple met on the set of Gotham in 2014, and got engaged two years after. They tied the knot at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York City in 2017.

RELATED CONTENT

Ben McKenzie Reveals He First Met Fiancee Morena Baccarin on Set of 'The OC,' Admits He 'Blew Her Off'

Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie Expecting Baby No. 2

Ben McKenzie Reveals Why He and Wife Morena Baccarin Got Married on Her Birthday

EXCLUSIVE: Ben McKenzie Gushes About Fatherhood and New Baby With Morena Baccarin This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery