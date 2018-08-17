Morning Save Deals: The VIP Items You Can Get for Less

Labor Day is coming up and we’ve got your end-of-summer shopping covered. ET has teamed up with Morningsave.com to bring you exclusive, VIP deals on luxurious items for less.



Morning Save Ambassador Amy Paffrath stopped by the ET stage to give Nischelle Turner a demonstration on the must-see products and deals you won’t want to miss out on.



1. Hamilton Beach Professional Sous Vide & Slow Cooker: $49



“It’s truly hands-free cooking,” Paffrath says of the two-in-one item, which she adds goes for as high as $150. “You will wow all of your guests cooking in the sous vide, but if you want to use it as a slow cooker, you can use that as well.”



2. Ninja 3-in-1 Intelli-sense Kitchen System: $125



For those who like to enjoy their morning smoothie as much as their evening margarita, Paffrath recommends Ninja’s 3-in-1 system, which she says goes for as much as $249. “You’ve got the crushing pitcher, you have an eight-cup food processor and a 24-ounce single cup,” Paffrath explains.



3. Akribos XXIV Women’s Swarovski Crystal Watch: $39



“You can get it in a variety of colors. We have silver, gold, rose gold, or a combination of silver and gold. There are four diamonds and 100 Swarovski crystals around the bezel of the watch,” Paffrath reveals of the stunning watch, which she says goes for as high as $395. “That is a 90 percent savings.”



4. Spin for Perfect Skin - Complete Face & Body Cleansing System: $19



“You’ve got one device with a universal rotating unit. You’d put any one of these four attachments on there,” Paffrath notes while demonstrating the product, which she says usually goes for as much as $100. “You can take this right in the shower with you, no problemo. It is waterproof -- amazing!”



5. M Cushion 18” Shiatsu Massage Pillow Set: $49



For those looking to keep the summer relaxation going all year long, Paffrath has just the product for you. “It’s a memory foam pillow, but it has a shiatsu massage that delivers heat and a gorgeous massage to your lower back. You can even put your calves on it,” she says of the item, which she adds can cost as much as $190. “It comes in a variety of colors and even comes with a matching pillow so it can match any decor.”



