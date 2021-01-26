Mossimo Giannulli will continue to serve his five-month sentence behind bars. On Tuesday, the 57-year-old fashion designer was denied his request to be released from USP Lompoc in Santa Barbara, California, and to serve the remaining portion of his prison sentence in home confinement.

A judge ruled that if "extenuating circumstances occur in the future", the prison warden can intervene, or Giannulli can file a renewed motion.

Giannulli's lawyer filed the emergency motion that was denied earlier this month, stating that the conditions in prison "are far more extreme than what the court recommended."

At the time that the motion was filed, Giannulli had spent 56 days confined in solitary quarantine as part of the prison's COVID-19 procedures. He was also required to stay in his cell 24 hours per day with only three 20 minute breaks per week.

Giannulli is in prison after he and his wife, Lori Loughlin, both pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

In August, Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service. He agreed to these terms in his plea deal when he officially pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli went to a medium security U.S. penitentiary on Nov. 19 and his release date is currently set for April 17, 2021.

As for Loughlin, she started serving her 2-month prison sentence on Oct. 30, 2020 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and was released on Dec. 28, 2020. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service.

Here's more on how Loughlin and Giannulli's prison time has affected their family.

