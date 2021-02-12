There's a new Mr. & Mrs. Smith in town.

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are teaming up to lead a new take on the 2005 film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, this time as an original TV series for Amazon Prime Video, Glover revealed on his Instagram stories on Friday. Amazon later confirmed it through a press release.

The series is being eyed for a 2022 debut on the Amazon streaming service.

In partnership with New Regency, the studio behind the original film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is co-created by Glover, Waller-Bridge and Francesca Sloane, the latter of whom will serve as showrunner. Glover and Waller-Bridge will also receive executive producing credit. The project likely falls under Waller-Bridge's rich overall deal at Amazon Studios, which the Fleabag creator signed in fall 2019.

In Glover's tease, he and Waller-Bridge are seen taking on their Mr. and Mrs. Smith alter egos and in one instance Waller-Bridge recreates the famous pose from the movie poster. (Both were in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story.)

Donald Glover/Instagram stories

Donald Glover/Instagram stories

Amazon Prime Video seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing a cryptic message Friday afternoon: "@donaldglover + Phoebe Waller-Bridge = Mr. & Mrs. Smith. But what does that really mean??"

.@donaldglover + Phoebe Waller-Bridge = Mr. & Mrs. Smith



But what does that really mean?? Drop your conspiracy theories below. pic.twitter.com/sWZXpWpYnM — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 12, 2021

The original Mr. & Mrs. Smith starred Pitt and Jolie as an upper middle-class married couple who learn that they're both assassins from rival agencies and that they've been assigned to kill each other. Directed by Doug Liman and written by Simon Kinberg, the movie grossed nearly $500 million at the box office.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a statement. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”



“Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away," said Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency in a statement. "Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film. We are so excited to be working with Donald, Phoebe, Francesca and the entire team at Amazon Studios.”

For more on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith, watch below.

FLASHBACK: 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reflect on Competition, Marriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Donald Glover Reveals He Welcomed Baby No. 3 During Pandemic

'Community' Reunion: Donald Glover Pitches His Idea for a Movie

Watch Harry Styles & Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dance in New Music Video

Related Gallery