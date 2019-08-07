Cate Blanchett is stepping back in time.

The two-time Oscar and Golden Globe winner is portraying conservative constitutional lawyer Phyllis Schlafly, who actively fought against the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, in the upcoming FX limited series Mrs. America. This marks the actress’ first starring TV role, following an acclaimed guest appearance on the mockumentary series Documentary Now.

During the network’s Television Critics Association presentation on Tuesday, FX chairman John Landgraf released the first official look at Blanchett and her co-stars, including Rose Byrne as feminist activist Gloria Steinem, Elizabeth Banks as special White House assistant Jill Ruckelshaus and Margo Martindale as leader of the Women’s Movement Bella Abzug, Uzo Aduba as politician Shirley Chisholm, Tracey Ullman as feminist writer Betty Friedan and FX regular Sarah Paulson as an original character, Alice.

Elizabeth Banks and Rose Byrne. Images courtesy of FX.

Margo Martindale and Tracey Ullman. Images courtesy of FX.

Sarah Paulson and Uzo Aduba. Images courtesy of FX.

Rounding out the star-studded cast are John Slattery as Schlafly’s husband, Fred, and James Marsden as politician Phil Crane.

John Slattery and James Marsden. Images courtesy of FX.

The upcoming series, written by Desperate Housewives and Mad Men’s Dahvi Waller, tells the story over the battle the 1970s battle to ratify the ERA and the unexpected backlash led by Schlafly. Like Impeachment: American Crime Story, the story is told through the eyes of the key female figures of that era, and looks at how the cultural wars gave rise to the Moral Majority and shifted the political landscape.

No release date has been set for the series, which is the latest political drama coming to FX.

