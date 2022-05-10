Ms. Juicy Baby, 'Little Women: Atlanta' Star, Suffers Stroke

Ms. Juicy Baby is healing after suffering a stroke. According to the Little Women: Atlanta star's talent agency, she has been moved out of the ICU after suffering a stroke last month.

"We are thankful to announce Ms Juicy has been moved out of the ICU, however there is a new journey ahead of her for healing. We can confirm that Ms Juicy did suffer a stroke," the Meme Agency said in a post shared to Instagram on Monday. "As many of you know, Ms Juicy is an amazing actress, tv personality, and host, however this journey and the journey ahead will not be easy."

While Ms. Juicy recovers, the agency said that her sister, Tanya, has started a GoFundMe to aid in her recovery.

"Ms Juicy’s sister Tanya has started a GoFundMe in which all proceeds will go to Ms Juicy. Link will be shared on all Ms Juicy’s social media. Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home," the post continued. "She wants to thank her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers."

Ms. Juicy reposted the Meme Agency's posts on her personal Instagram account, as well as a link to the GoFundMe that was set up for her.

Over the weekend, the Meme Agency shared another update, noting that the 50-year-old TV personality was still in the hospital. The update included a message from Ms. Juicy herself: "Ms Juicy is still in the ICU and appreciates your prayers and well wishes. Ms Juicy states, 'I’m still the Queen of Atlanta boo.'"

Ms. Juicy, whose real name is Shirlene Pearson, entered the ICU on April 28, though her team did not initially share the reason for her hospitalization.

"At this time Ms Juicy is stabilized in the ICU," the Meme Agency said in a statement shared April 29. "The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time."

Ms. Juicy first appeared on Little Women: Atlanta as a guest star when it premiered in 2016, before being promoted to a full-time cast member the following season. She most recently appeared on the show's sixth season, which premiered in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ashley 'Minnie' Ross' Memorial Will Be Livestreamed for Fans

Ashley 'Minnie' Ross, 'Little Women: Atlanta' Star, Dead at 34

Surprise! 'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Tanya Scott Welcomed a Baby Girl (Exclusive)

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star, Ashley 'Minnie' Ross, Dead at 34 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery