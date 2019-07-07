'Mulan': Watch the First Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Remake!

The first trailer for the live-actionMulan is officially here!

Disney dropped the movie's first teaser on Sunday, nearly a year after the first image from the project was released. Liu Yifei won the titular role of Hua Mulan in November 2017 after a worldwide search, while Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li round out the cast.

The 90-second trailer follows the broad strokes of the 1998 animated version, with Mulan's mother announcing that a matchmaker has found Mulan an "auspicious" husband, before showing Mulan transition's from obedient daughter to a fierce warrior.

"It is my duty to fight," Mulan says amid an epic battle sequence. Check it out below.

Here's Disney's official synopsis for the remake:

"When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. 'Mulan' features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem 'The Ballad of Mulan.'"

Original Mulan voice actress Ming-Na Wen praised the live-action remake while speaking with ET in 2017. "I'm very excited that they want to do a live-action, because they've done so amazingly with all of the movies -- from Maleficent, to Beauty and the Beast, to Cinderella," she said. "I'm really looking forward to the live-action."

When asked if she'd make a cameo appearance in the film, however, Wen remained mum. "I'm not allowed to say," she shared. "But fingers crossed."

Mulan hits theaters on March 27, 2020.

