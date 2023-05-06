Multiple Officials Faint During King Charles III's Coronation
A Royal Navy officer and a flag bearer both fainted during the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. The incidents are the most recent in a string of fainting occurrences at royal events, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Images show the Navy officer was carried away on a stretcher. ET has reached out for more details.
The flag bearer was also photographed receiving assistance following his fall.
Fans also noticed multiple soldiers being helped on Friday after fainting during preparations for the weekend's coronation. One, posted to TikTok, showed a man being carried down a street on a stretcher in the evening.
Another video of a different incident told followers that the fainted official "felt much better very quickly."
The incidents come just months after a police officer was carried away from crowds at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September. A man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services, according to the New York Post, and had to be carried away on a stretcher.
According to Hello!, fainting among guards is fairly normal, as they are often required to stand completely still, often in heavy regalia, for long periods of time. Nevertheless, the royal guardsmen represent some of the best soldiers in the British army, and are keenly disciplined with years of training.
Soldiers are taught to "faint to attention," the publication wrote, meaning they are taught to avoid falling sideways, into other soldiers, or holding onto infrastructure that could break.
