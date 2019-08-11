Muse Singer Matthew Bellamy Marries Elle Evans

Congrats to Matthew Bellamy!

The Muse frontman and his fiancee, model Elle Evans, have tied the knot, they revealed on Instagram on Saturday, alongside the first photos from their gorgeous wedding. The pair's nuptials comes a year and a half after their engagement in December 2017; they started dating two years earlier.

The photos Bellamy, 41, and Evans, 29, shared to Instagram show them beaming wide after having just become husband and wife. They proudly walk back down the aisle to cheering family and friends. "Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy 💕😊💕," the singer wrote alongside the photo. Evans used the same caption on the snap she shared.

Both Bellamy and Evans teased their upcoming wedding on Instagram in the days before the event.

This is the first marriage to Bellamy, who has been engaged twice before. He was previously engaged to Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni, though they separated in 2009. Bellamy was then engaged to Kate Hudson in 2011, though they split three years later, in 2014. He and Hudson share an 8-year-old son, Bingham.

See more in the video below.

