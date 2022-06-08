‘My Fake Boyfriend’ Sneak Peek: Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland Reveal Their Plan (Exclusive)
Coming out during Pride Month, My Fake Boyfriend is another addition to the growing slate of LGBTQ-themedromantic comedies. The upcoming film stars Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland – and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the crazy things people do for love.
Written by Luke Albright, Joe Wanjai Ross and Greg Boaldin and helmed by The L Word director Rose Troche, the movie follows Andrew (Lonsdale), who is trying to find a way to get over his toxic ex-boyfriend when meddling friends Jake (Sprouse) and Kelly (Hyland) get involved. Their solution, which is revealed in the clip above, is to create a fake boyfriend on social media named Cristiano.
Of course, things quickly spiral out of control, especially when Andrew meets the real-life guy of his dreams, a restaurant owner named Rafi (Samer Salem). But what’s a gay to do?! Well, find a way to put an end to the fake fling, steer clear of his jealous ex and win Rafi’s heart before it’s too late.
My Fake Boyfriend from Lionsgate and BuzzFeed Studios is available to stream June 17 on Prime Video.
