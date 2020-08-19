Nancy Pelosi is fighting for women's rights. The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives spoke during night three of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, expressing that "when women succeed, America succeeds."

Pelosi began by mentioning the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment that gave women the right to vote. "To win the vote, for three quarters of a century, women marched and fought and never gave in," she noted, sharing the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

She also touched on how President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have stood in the way of progress "for women in particular."

"Disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn't: that when women succeed, America succeeds," Pelosi stated. "And so we are unleashing the full power of women to take their rightful place in every part of our national life by championing a woman's right to choose and defending Roe v. Wade, securing an historic guarantee for child care that is safe and affordable, preserving Social Security and passing equal pay for equal work!"

"Who is standing in the way? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. So here is our answer: we will see them in November. We will elect President Biden -- whose heart is full of love for America—and rid the country of Trump's heartless disregard for America's goodness," she continued, adding that Joe Biden "is the President we need right now: battle-tested, forward-looking, honest and authentic."

Pelosi added that he "has never forgotten where he comes from and who he fights for" and will "build a fairer America that works for all, not just the few -- and a stronger America respected around the world."

She also expressed her support for Kamala Harris and her being the "Vice President we need right now."

"Committed to our Constitution, brilliant in defending it, and a witness to the women of this nation that their voices will be heard," she expressed. "Our mission and our pledge is to fight for a future equal to the ideals of our founders, our hopes for our children, and the sacrifices of our veterans, our brave men and women in uniform -- and their families."

On Tuesday, Biden became the official Democratic nominee, with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter supporting the former vice president.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

Michelle Obama Tells Americans to 'Vote for Joe Biden Like Our Lives Depend on It'



