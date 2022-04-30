Naomi Judd, Country Legend, Dead at 76

Naomi Judd, one half of the GRAMMY-winning country duo The Judds and mother to Wynonna and actress Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.

Ashley took to Instagram to confirmed the news of the country legend's death.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement read. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

The devastating news comes just weeks after The Judds made their triumphant TV return earlier this month at the CMT Music Awards. Naomi and Wynonna performed together for their first televised number in over 20 years.

The performance also came just weeks before The Judds are scheduled to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

