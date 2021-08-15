Naomi Osaka Pledges to Donate Tennis Winnings to Haiti Earthquake Relief
Serena Williams and More Stars Lend Support to Naomi Osaka Follo…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spotted House Hunting in L.A.
Rapper Biz Markie Dies at 57
Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …
Idris Elba Says John Cena Was a ‘Weird Maniac’ While Filming ‘Th…
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel About Jennifer Lopez a…
Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate any prize money she wins from an upcoming tournament to help earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the nation her father hails from. The tennis pro took to Twitter on Saturday to express her support and intention to help.
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, claiming the lives of at least 724 people and injuring over 2,800, according to CBS News.
"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka, 23, wrote on Twitter.
"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti," she added. "I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising."
Osaka is set to compete in the Western & Southern Open next week. She has frequently used her platform to call attention to the causes she cares about, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and mental health awareness.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Naomi Osaka Hits Back at Megyn Kelly After Journalist's Jab
'Naomi Osaka': How the Tennis Star Found Her Voice as an Activist
Naomi Osaka Pens Candid Essay on Mental Health Struggles, Says We Need to 'Protect' Athletes