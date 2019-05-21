Naomi Scott was a real-life princess at the Aladdin premiere in Hollywood!

The 26-year-old actress -- who stars as Princess Jasmine in the live-action version -- looked straight out of a fairy-tale as she arrived to the El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday night. Scott wore a stunning custom-made light pink strapless Brandon Maxwell ball gown that featured a caped top, pockets and a dramatic train. She paired the gorgeous creation with silver and pink drop earrings.

Her beauty look perfectly complemented the ensemble. Her hair was up in a topknot and her makeup consisted of smoky brown eyeshadow, bronzer and a dark cranberry lip.

"Instead of my family, I just brought a train with me," she jokingly told ET's Kevin Frazier. "It's pretty crazy…This is Brandron Maxwell, custom, and we got sketches of this months ago and it's been a constant conversation. Color, silhouette, I love it and it's been so much fun."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Scott also opened up about portraying Princess Jasmine, 27 years after the original animated version was released, and how some plot changes "all made sense" in this day and age.

"It's always about honoring what has been done before. It's personal to me, because I love this character," she explained. "It wasn't about changing, it was about progressing, a natural progression. It's been 27 years since the original, and it's humanizing her. That's my job and that is what I try to do. All of those plot changes, for me, just make perfect sense with her wanting to be a leader."

Meanwhile, after dazzling the crowd with her ethereal look, Scott posed for pics with her co-star, Mena Massoud. The leading star looked dapper in a gold-and-navy sparkly blazer with black pants. During the purple carpet, the handsome actor was a gentleman and helped Scott with her train.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Rich Fury/Getty Images

ET also spoke with the 27-year-old actor and Will Smith, who stars as the Genie, about the first time they met. Smith shared that he thought Massoud was a background dancer and might have a "security situation" on his hands when he walked into his conversation with director Guy Ritchie.

"So what happened, we're on set and you know, there's 200 dancers standing around and I'm talking to the director," Smith explained. "This dude just comes up and he's like, standing in our conversation. And I'm like, 'That's a bold-a** little dancer going to stand there in the middle of the director and the Genie in this conversation.' And he just stood there and he didn't say nothing!"

For more on Aladdin, watch below.

