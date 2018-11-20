Warning: Spoilers ahead for Narcos: Mexico!

Narcos: Mexico features the return of one major character.

The latest installment of the Netflix crime drama stars Diego Lunaas Mexican drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, aka El Padrino, as he's chased down by undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) in the 1980s. As Félix Gallardo begins to transition from selling marijuana to cocaine, he heads to Colombia and is greeted by none other than Pablo Escobar, portrayed by Wagner Moura.

ET's Hallie Stephens sat down with Luna at the show's junket, where he dished about sharing the screen with the Brazilian star.

"Wagner is a very interesting man. I like him a lot," Luna shared. "I did a film with him called Elysium and we have friends in common and it was interesting because the first time I saw him, he was already in character. There was a transformation he had to do to play his Pablo, and when I saw him he was Pablo, he wasn't Wagner. He wasn't my friend."

The two only share one scene together, but it's a tense one that kicked off the second half of the show.

"But he's a sweetheart. He just looked at me like, 'I get it. I get it,'" Luna continued about how Wagner related to his emotionally draining journey on Narcos. "He held me and was like, 'Be strong,' because it's true. It's a long ride making 10 hours. It's like making five films. It's a long ride with very obscure characters, and I guess he knew. He did it for two years and he just looked at me with pity like I know. Poor you."

After Luna's pivotal scene with Wagner, things turn around for his character, who comes into power very quickly and gains a slew of enemies along the way.

"But it was fun to play that scene. People have to watch it but it was fun because he's an amazing actor and they wrote a very interesting scene of two people fighting for power," Luna described. "[There's] very interesting dialogue happening there, and fun for actors too."

Félix Gallardo is still living, and currently behind bars for his crimes. The real-life story is far from over after the season ends, however.

"This is the beginning of the war we’re living today. Today in Mexico, violence is crazy. And it’s not our violence. It’s not the violence of Mexico. This violence belongs to the whole world because this is a global issue we have," Luna said. "I think it’s important for people to see where their drugs come from."

"It’s important to tell those stories and to raise the question, how much are we all involved in this? That’s important," he added.

Narcos: Mexico is now streaming on Netflix. For more on the series, watch below.

