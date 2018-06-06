'Nashville' Trailer for Final Episodes Teases Big Return: 'Is This Real?'

Is Nashville prepping for a big return?

CMT released a brand new trailer teasing the series' final eight episodes during the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, and there's a potential shocker brewing for the outgoing country music drama.

In the final moments of the trailer, Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten) -- looking a little worse for wear -- has a moment of uncertainty as he sees a dark figure lingering in the doorway of his bedroom. "Is this real?" he asks out loud to no one in particular, but mostly to himself.

The first guess is, of course, Deacon's late wife, Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton), who died in the fifth season following complications from injuries suffered during a car wreck. While this is purely our speculation, it would certainly be fitting for Britton to return one last time, even if it is through the haze of a hallucination or a vision Deacon has. Or, it could be someone else. If the latter, who?

Who is that mysterious figure in the doorway? CMT

Nashville isn't messing around with its final run of episodes, with a slew of bombshell storylines reaching a head: Juliette (Hayden Panettiere), being held hostage by a cult, discovers she's pregnant; Deacon's long-lost father, Gideon (Ronny Cox), unexpectedly returns; a love triangle starts to form between Gunnar (Sam Palladio), Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Alannah (Rainee Blake); Scarlett (Clare Bowen) gets locked in a bathroom with a traumatized soldier with a gun; and a possible health crisis for Will (Chris Carmack).

Watch the trailer teasing the final episodes below.

Nashville returns for its final eight episodes on Thursday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

